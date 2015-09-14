Woman found dead, naked in Chester Co., investigation underway

A woman's body was found, naked, in Chester County a few hours after she was reported missing by her longtime boyfriend. Deputies are investigating the weekend death as "suspicious."

Fifty-one-year-old Judy Lindsey was found dead Sunday afternoon. Her body was discovered near some brush in a yard about 250 feet from her home in the 500 block of 5th street.

According to Sheriff Alex Underwood, the victim’s boyfriend and some family friends last saw Lindsey with her daughter after midnight, but could not find her when they were getting ready to go church Sunday morning.

Underwood stopped short of calling it a homicide investigation, but said the woman was found unclothed and said it appeared she had been dragged after some sort of struggle. He said bloodhounds picked up on Lindsey’s scent from clothing that was located near her body.

He said detectives were interviewing several ‘persons of interest’, but could not provide additional details.

Deputies are waiting on autopsy results to determine exactly how Lindsey died.

Underwood said investigators from the state law enforcement division are assisting.

