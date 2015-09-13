5th Annual Charlotte Greek Picnic runs Sept. 16-19

Fraternities and sororities from across the southeast will gather this upcoming week for a series of events. It's all part of the fifth annual Charlotte Greek Picnic. Founder and Executive Director, Curtis Walls, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to talk about the event.

It kicks off on Wednesday, September 16, 2015 with the community service initiative, "Time to Give." The group is partnering with TIME Foundation and HashtagLunchBag to feed hundreds of community members. You can register online and pick a date to participate. On Saturday, the Charlotte Greek Picnic and "Watch the Throne" stroll off competition takes place beginning at 3 p.m. at Marshall Park. The event is open to Greek members and non-Greek members. For more information on all the week's events, click here.