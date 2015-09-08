Report: Rock Hill officer shoots attacking pit bull

A Rock Hill police officer shot a pit bull Friday after the officer said the dog "aggressively and viciously" ran toward him. The officer was not hurt and animal was later euthanized.

According to a police report, Officers Dantzler and Long were called to Westover Circle Friday afternoon by a woman who said she was afraid to leave her house because two large pit bulls were on her porch.

When the officers arrived at the house, the woman said the dogs were aggressive and had gone next door.

After Animal Control Officer Pierre Goss arrived, the three went to the house next door when a "very large" pit bull began charging Dantzler. According to the police report, he kicked the pit bull in the face.

The report says the dog then leaped toward the officer with his mouth open to bite. That's when Dantzler shot the pit bull in the face and the dog ran back toward the house.

Animal Control took possession of the pit bull to be euthanized.

