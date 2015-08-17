Should you drive a new Toyota minivan or Toyota SUV!

- There’s never not enough room in a new Toyota SUV. Our sports utility vehicles are known for being spacious! For example, the 2015 Toyota Highlander near Charlotte has 42.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats and up to 83.7 cubic feet behind the front seats! Pack up the hiking equipment, tents, boating supplies and everything you need to feed your family’s enterprising spirit!
- When you go off road- do it in a Toyota SUV! Take it from the streets to the trails with ease because these vehicles are made to be tough and rugged! The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is famous for its off road capabilities. Equipped with available Active Traction Control, Multi-terrain Select and locking rear differential –this N Charlotte Toyota is ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at it.
- There’s a seat for everyone! A roomy Toyota minivan can seat up to 8 people thanks to the convenient third row seating! If you’re looking for comfort and luxury and are willing to sacrifice a seat, available are second row captain’s chairs! These seats will make your family feel like royalty, especially when they get to use the optional adjustable arm rests and ottomans.
- One of the most important car buying decisions to make, is to find one with the best safety features. Keep your kids safe from the hazards of the road with the Toyota Safety Star System and eight airbags all standard in a new Toyota minivan!