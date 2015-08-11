South Carolina town transforming into film set

If you’re traveling through York, South Carolina this week, don’t be surprised if you see signs for Rome, West Virginia.

The city isn’t changing it’s name, but instead playing host to a production crew filming a television series called ‘Outcast' for Cinemax.

Large trucks, cast members, lights, and other crew members filled downtown York Tuesday. There was a casting call in the area for extras earlier this summer.

Crews are transforming York into the fictional town in West Virginia. A mural of West Virginia was painted on the sides of one of the buildings in town. Another building has been converted into headquarters for the ‘Rome Police Department’.



There are several planned filming locations for the television series.

Several people stopped to see what was going on in the small city Tuesday as set up took place in the heart of York.

Mayor J. Edward Lee is looking forward to seeing more lights, camera, and action in his city over the next several days.

“There’s tremendous excitement. It will only build and also it means that, there are going to be about 200 people associated with the film, and they’re going to be spending money. So there’s an economic development aspect too,” Lee said.

An air date has not been released.



Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.