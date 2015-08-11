Bond denied for man accused of killing woman in York County

A South Carolina man accused of killing a 30-year-old mother will stay in jail after a judge denied bond Tuesday morning.

Steven Tyler Benfield is charged with murder in the death of Jessica Pitman Stewart, 30. Her body was discovered Monday morning.

The coroner’s autopsy results have not been released, but the arrest warrant for Benfield states that the victim was stabbed and cut to death.

Inside a York Huddle House, there’s a donation jar for Stewart, known as ‘JETT’ to friends and family. Folks are coming together to help raise money for the former longtime employee and Andrew Pitman’s sister.

“I loved her to death man, this stuff wasn’t supposed to happen like this man,” Pitman said.

Pitman said he and Stewart’s boyfriend found his sister dead behind a home outside of Clover Monday morning. It is listed as the address for enfield. Crime scene investigators were back at the house Tuesday.

“The way we found her man it’s just heartbreaking. She was such a good girl, she didn’t deserve to have that happen to her,” Pitman said.

Family members say they could not find Stewart Monday morning. They said they eventually discovered she may have been at Benfield’s house. They said the two knew each other, but did not want to talk about what happened after they arrived.

“We’re the ones that found her, you know I mean we had to see everything first hand,” Pitman said.

At Benfield’s bond hearing Monday, there were visible bruises on his face.

It was unclear what happened, but he asked a judge if he was able to press charges against someone. He didn’t say who.

Family members say Stewart leaves behind two daughters and several others who loved and cared about her. Now all are trying to figure out what happened that ended in the 30-year-old’s death.

“It turns my world upside-down. She was my life and everything I loved and everything I cared about, and I wanted to give her the world,” said Stewart’s boyfriend Michael Thomas.

Donation jars are set up at the York Huddle House with Stewart’s picture.

Benfield remains in jail on the murder charge.

