Winners announced for St. Jude Dream Home on WBTV!

WBTV is proud to continue our support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by sponsoring the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. This year's Dream Home is in the Davis Run community in Mint Hill, N.C.!
The 2017 Dream Home is once again being built by Newton Custom Homes & Realty. The location is 2608 Fox Hollow Rd. The estimated value of the home is $440,000.
Tickets went on sale Thursday, July 20, at 6 a.m. and sold out just before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Only 11,500 tickets were sold.
New Early Bird Prize! We added something very special this year - a chance to win the Ford or Toyota of your choice, valued up to $20,000, courtesy of Sonic Automotive. The deadline for this was Sept. 10, but tickets sold out before then.
Open House: Open house events will be held Sept. 9 - Oct. 8, Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 - 5 p.m.
Lots of prizes! In addition to the grand prize, the St. Jude Dream Home, many other valuable prizes will be awarded.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a 25-year tradition that is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital nationwide.
St. Jude shares their research and treatment freely with doctors and hospitals all around the world. St. Jude may not be in our backyard but their treatments are.
No family ever receives a bill from St. Jude, not for treatment, travel, transportation or food.
Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributors, like you, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most - saving kids regardless of their financial situation.
St. Jude is working to drive survival rate for childhood cancer to 90% in the next decade. They won't stop until no child dies from cancer.
Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened over 50 years ago.
