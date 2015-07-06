St. Jude Dream Home is under construction

WBTV is proud to continue our support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by sponsoring the the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. This year's Dream Home is under construction in Mint Hill, NC!

The 2017 Dream Home is once again being built by Newton Custom Homes & Realty. The location is 2608 Fox Hollow Rd. in the Davis Run development in Mint Hill. The estimated value of the home is $440,000.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 20. Only 11,500 tickets will be sold.

Open House: Open house events will be held Sept. 9 - Oct. 8, Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 - 5 p.m.

Lots of prizes! In addition to the grand prize, the St. Jude Dream Home, many other valuable prizes will be awarded.

Tickets on Sale Prize: Six tickets to a home football game at Bank of America Stadium in December 2017. Transportation and dinner included, courtesy of WBTV and 96.9 The Kat. Get your tickets July 28.

Six tickets to a home football game at Bank of America Stadium in December 2017. Transportation and dinner included, courtesy of WBTV and 96.9 The Kat. Get your tickets July 28. Early Bird Prize: $2500 in grocery gift cards. courtesy of Publix. Get your tickets by October 1.

$2500 in grocery gift cards. courtesy of Publix. Get your tickets by October 1. Ancillary Prizes: Brizo Artesso articulating kitchen faucet with SmartTouch technology, stainless steel finish $1000 Visa gift card, courtesy All My Sons Moving & Storage One year residential pest control service and $500 Visa gift card courtesy Union Exterminating $1000 Visa gift card, courtesy Stantec Three-month unlimited fitness package to Coreology's Lake Norman or NoDa location, 10 bring-a-friend passes and a Coreology tank top, courtesy Coreology.

Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home open house, you can register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Homestore.

Information about the 2016 Dream Home:

The home is located in Mint Hill, NC in Davis Run

The address is 2608 Fox Hollow Rd.

Newton Custom Homes & Realty donated time and materials to build the giveaway home

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 20, 2017

Home will be given away in October - live on WBTV!

Last year's home in Locust, NC, with an estimated value of $350,000, was won by Teresa Steele of Fort Mill, SC

The 2017 home features 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, approx. 3400 sq. ft., covered patio, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, gourmet kitchen.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is a 25-year tradition that is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital nationwide.

St. Jude shares their research and treatment freely with doctors and hospitals all around the world. St. Jude may not be in our backyard but their treatments are.

No family ever receives a bill from St. Jude, not for treatment, travel, transportation or food.

Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributors, like you, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most - saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

St. Jude is working to drive survival rate for childhood cancer to 90% in the next decade. They won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened over 50 years ago.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.