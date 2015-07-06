July's Survivor of the Month: Naomi Seagle

This 76-year-old has been through, two brain surgeries, a mastectomy, and nerve damage, and she’s “still going.”

Naomi Seagle is a fighter.

Jessica Ayers nominated her “Mawmaw” to be a Survivor of the Month because she says, “To me, she’s an amazing lady… She’s has been through all of this and come out on top.”

Naomi’s battle with cancer began in 2009 when a tumor was found on her brain. She went through surgery to have it removed, but doctors found signs of her brain bleeding two days after her surgery. So, she has another surgery.

Then, in October of 2013, Seagle found a knot in one of her breasts. When she went to the doctor, she was diagnosed with Stage IV Breast Cancer. Next came a mastectomy in December, and a grueling six months of chemo starting in January of 2014.

For Naomi, it was the chemo that took the hardest toll.

The side effects from chemotherapy caused nerve damage and affected the nerves in her legs. Today, Naomi relies on a walker to get around. (But it sounds like that doesn’t stop her.)

She was also diagnosed with what doctors call “Chemo Brain” and has significant short term memory loss. Jessica says her grandmother can remember events from raising children, and from her own childhood, but Seagle can’t remember what happened earlier in the day or 15 minutes ago.

The memory loss was especially damaging when Naomi couldn’t remember why she had her breast removed. Jessica said it took a very long time for her to remember when and why she had to have her surgery.

Initially doctors thought the memory loss would go away, and it has to some extent, Jessica says, but now a year removed from chemo treatments, they don’t know if those side effects will ever permanently disappear.

“She’s at a battle,” Jessica said. “She’s been through a lot but she’s still going.”

It’s been almost a year since Naomi’s last chemo treatment, she is CANCER FREE, and she’s got a lot of people in her corner.

With six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, Jessica says her Mawmaw is so special because, even through all of the hard times, all of her surgeries and treatments, Naomi has “always been there for us.”

“She’s always been that outgoing, loving person. It amazes everyone that she’s still going,” Jessica said. “She’s my hero, and the strongest 76-year-old I know.”

