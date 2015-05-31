Dining series winner shares recipe for Spring Pea Salad

Chef Joseph Cornett led The Flipside Café team to the bracket one championship of this year's Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series Charlotte Tournament.
Chef Cornett defeated Chef Steven Goff to claim the regional title. He also knocked out competitors Jon Ernst of Café Monte French Bakery and Bistro, Chris Coleman of The Asbury and Ben Miles of BLT Steak along the way.
The bracket two winner and other Charlotte regional champion is Chef Brent Martin of The Summit Room in Charlotte.
Chef Joseph Cornett and the other Charlotte regional champion both move on to compete in the battle of champions in October. For more information, visit competitiondining.com.
Spring pea salad with UAV beet ricotta, picked mint, Tega Farms micro greens, shaved fennel and citrus vinaigrette
By: Got to Be NC Competition Dining Series' 2015 Charlotte Champion
Chef Joseph Cornett of The Flipside Café
For the salad:
* 3oz snap peas (blanched)
* 1 red beet (roasted)
* 1c ricotta
* 2 sprigs of mint
* 2oz of baby greens
* 1 bulb of fennel (shaved)
For the dressing:
* 2c Orange juice
* 1tsp diced garlic
* 1/4c Orange blossom honey
* 1/4c white wine vinegar
* Pinch of salt
Method:
Combine all items for the dressing and blend on high.
Blend the red beet with ricotta in a food processor. Blanch peas in boiling water, then immediately shock in ice water. Toss the vegetables and greens with the dressing (a little goes a long way!)
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>