Get the most out of your sleep during "Better Sleep Month"

Did you know 50 percent of adults feel as if they don't get enough sleep? In honor of Better Sleep Month this May, lets learn how to get the most out of bedtime. Paige Flamm, lifestyle and parenting expert and founder of the blog The Happy Flammily stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share the latest "Better Sleep Month" tips, trends and products that will help you finally sleep better.
Tip 1) Buy a portable mattress topper so you can have a consistently good night sleep wherever you go
Airweave Portable Mattress Topper
Retail Price: $570.00
Available at www.airweave.com
Tip 2: Conventional cotton bedding is toxic as it is sprayed with pesticides. Choose bedding in natural and organic fibers, especially if members of your family suffer from allergies, like skin eczema.
Coyuchi Sateen Sheet Set
Retail Price: Queen Sheet Set ($268.00)
Available at www.coyuchi.com
Tip 3: Replace pillows every 6 months to a year. Pillows build up body oils, dead skin, and dust mites.
JuveRest Sleep Wrinkle Pillow
Retail Price: $179.00
Available at: www.JuveRest.com
Tip 4: Create a relaxing bedtime routine. A relaxing bedtime routine will send your body a signal that it is time to wind down and let go of the day's stresses.
Carrington Farms Organic Tea
Retail Price: $3.99 per package
Available at: www.walmart.com
KRUPS Personal Tea Kettle
Retail Price: $49.99
Available at: www.walmart.com
For more information on Paige and her blog, The Happy Flammily, click here.
