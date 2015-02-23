Toyota of N Charlotte shares tips for driving in snow!

Before you start driving in snow, you want to be sure you have a safe new Toyota on your side! Head to our N Charlotte Toyota dealership to see what we have to offer you! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also give us a call at (888) 883-3797 for more information or to schedule an appointment to meet with a sales specialist. Visit our website for more safe driving tips!