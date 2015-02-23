Toyota of N Charlotte shares tips for driving in snow!

Toyota of N Charlotte shares tips for driving in snow!
February 23, 2015 at 3:22 PM EST - Updated September 5 at 11:27 AM
Driving in snow
Driving in snow
The weather has been dropping here in North Carolina and we’re starting to see some snow on the ground. Snow can be pretty to look at, but dangerous to drive in! We all know how scary and stressful when driving in snow. This is why Toyota of N Charlotte is sharing tips for driving in snow! Find out what you should do to keep yourself safe when taking to the snowy streets in your new Toyota in N Charlotte!

Follow our tips for driving in snow in your new Toyota

The best say to ensure your safety when it’s snowing out is to avoid driving in snow altogether. However, we know that this isn’t always possible. To help you avoid trouble this winter while behind the wheel of your new Toyota in N Charlotte, check out these safety tips for driving in snow!
  • The first thing to keep in mind when driving in snow is to accelerate and decelerate slowly. Pressing the gas pedal or brakes too fast on snowy or icy roads could cause your new Toyota to lose traction and skid. Keep in mind that it takes longer to slow down on slippery roads, so plan ahead and take your time!
  • You should also leave some extra distance between your N Charlotte Toyota and other cars. Instead of putting one or two car space between your new Toyota and the car in front, of you, we suggest leaving three or four car spaces! This will give you more time to come to a stop when you need to. Plus, you never know when you or the car in front of you can lose control!
  • You always want to watch out for ice when driving in snow. Avoid driving on patches of snow, as you never know when there can be ice underneath! You should also be especially alert for black ice when driving on bridges. If your car does start to slide on snow or ice, take your foot off the brake pedal and don’t press the brakes! 

Toyota of N Charlotte helps you pack an emergency roadside kit

Being stuck in the snow or on the side of the road in the winter can be extremely dangerous! This is why you should always have a winter emergency roadside kit in your new Toyota near Charlotte at all times. You never know when these supplies can come in handy! Some of the items you should keep you’re your emergency roadside kit include:
  • A spare tire
  • Battery jumper cables
  • Extra tools and a jack
  • Blankets
  • Food and water
  • Emergency flares
Before you start driving in snow, you want to be sure you have a safe new Toyota on your side! Head to our N Charlotte Toyota dealership to see what we have to offer you! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also give us a call at (888) 883-3797 for more information or to schedule an appointment to meet with a sales specialist.  Visit our website for more safe driving tips!
Return Home