Robbery victim surprised with tearful donation after attack

A man robbed of $915 in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Shelby, now has his faith in people restored

Clay Wray was hit over the head while walking to his car after cashing his tax refund on February 3. Wray says he walking to his car in the parking lot when he was attacked and knocked to the ground by a teenager. The teen took his money and jumped into a vehicle with two other men inside.

"I saw dude walk passed me and that's the last thing I remember," Wray said Wednesday morning. "I woke up and the money was gone, they were gone and I've got a fractured skull, a concussion and my jaw is messed up."

After reporting the story on WBTV last week, a viewer saw it and decided she wanted to help.

"It makes me think that we live in a time that's evil," Wray said Wednesday morning in the same parking lot where he was robbed.

He thought WBTV was interviewing him again for a follow up story about his ordeal.

Seconds after Wray commented on the evil in the world, the viewer approached him and completely changed his mind. She donated the entire lump sum of money that Wray has stolen from him, in a tearful exchange.

Police say the three men responsible for the robbery and attack have been arrested and charged.

