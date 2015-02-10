Charlotte officer files self-defense notice in deadly 2013 shooting

The police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed in a Charlotte neighborhood nearly a year and a half ago is planning to plead self-defense in his trial later this year.

According to court documents, attorneys for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer Randall Kerrick filed a notice of their intention to argue self-defense in the case. The document was filed last week in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Police say Jonathan Ferrell was driving down Reedy Creek Road, in September 2013, when he veered off the road and hit several trees. He was seeking help at a nearby home when that neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious person.

Kerrick reportedly shot Ferrell ten times when Kerrick and two other officers who were responding to a call encountered him.

Part of the exchange is captured on dash cam video, which the public has never seen. The shooting sparked debate in the community when it comes to police interactions with young black men.

Last week, a new piece of evidence was added to the file showing that Officer Kerrick filed a simple assault report the night of the Ferrell shooting.

The report says Kerrick had "apparent minor injuries" and that "the suspect assaulted him by unknown means."

The simple assault report is one of three documents Kerrick's defense attorneys have asked the City of Charlotte attorney to hand over by subpoena.

The city has responded by saying, legally, it's not up to the city to release that information and that Kerrick's attorneys should request the documents from the State Attorney General's Office.

A Special Deputy Attorney General has been assigned to prosecute Kerrick for voluntary manslaughter.

