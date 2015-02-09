Rowan's Australian import Roo Motorsports heading to Daytona, carrying Convention Visitor's Bureau colors

Rowan County's imported Australian NASCAR team is heading to Daytona for this weeks ARCA race, and the car will be carrying the colors of the Salisbury-Rowan Convention and Visitors Bureau.

In a press release provided to WBTV, the SRCVB announced that it would sponsor the Roo Motorsports #19 car driven by Dalton Hopkins in the ARCA Lucas Oil 200 to be run on Saturday, February 14 at Daytona International Speedway.

“Motorsports brings a substantial amount of visitors and fuels overnight spending to Rowan County,” said James Meacham, Executive Director of the Salisbury-Rowan County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We are enthusiastic about supporting our local motorsports team when the green flag drops for the 2015 race season."

Roo Motorsports is the first wholly Australian owned NASCAR team. The team officially set-up shop in Salisbury-Rowan County in September 2014 and are based out of the Speedway Business Park, just east of Interstate 85.

“The warm reception and support from the local community has been overwhelming,” said Noel Saunders, founder and owner of Roo Motorsports. “We are looking forward to this partnership and representing Salisbury-Rowan County in Daytona.”

As part of their presence and partnership to support Rowan County any visiting guest or sponsor of Roo Motorsports continues to lodge, dine and shop locally, according to the release.

“Rowan County's economy is positively impacted by teams like Roo Motorsports in multiple ways, from direct employees and machine shops to visitors and international exposure,” said Robert Van Geons, Executive Director of RowanWORKS. “We are excited to cheer on our newest racing residents.”

On Friday night during one of the Downtown Salisbury events, the Roo Motorsports ARCA car was parked in front of the Gateway Building where fans had chance to sign the hood.