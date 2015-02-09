Save money on a new Toyota lease at the Loan or Lease Release Event

New Toyota deals in N Charlotte are going on now!

Are you ready to get behind the wheel of a new car, but not ready to spend a ton of money? You've come to the right place! Toyota of N Charlotte is ready to help make your dreams come true with our Loan or Lease Release Event.

We're offering come incredible used car and new Toyota deals in N Charlotte, so you can drive home in the car you want at a price you can afford! We're even offering you the option to buy a new Toyota for a low price or lease it with a low monthly car payment. Get here before these deals are gone!

Lease select new Toyota with NO MONEY DOWN**!

If you want to lease a new Toyota, but don't have a lot of money saved up for a down payment, you're in luck! Our new Toyota lease deals in N Charlotte offer a low monthly car payment AND you can lease select cars with NO MONEY DOWN**! This means you won't have to clear your bank account for your down payment. You can also take advantage of our new Toyota deals in N Charlotte and own a new ride for an affordable price! Some these deals include:

Buy a new 2015 Toyota Corolla L (STK #5180152, man. tran.) for just $14,488* or lease it for just $169/month with no money down**! The Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte is a reliable ride, which means you won't have to worry about spending more money on a new ride for a long, long time! Find out what else this car has to offer!

Buy a new 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE (STK #5440068) for just $21,488* or lease it for just $249/month with no money down**! This Toyota SUV is ready for adventure with its sporty style and versatility! It's also fuel efficient, which makes a practical ride for your everyday commute.

Buy a new 2015 Toyota Camry LE (STK #5250115) for just $19,488* or lease it for just $199/month with no money down**! The Toyota Camry has a sleek and sporty new style that's hard to pass up! Plus, it's packed with all of the latest technology to make your drive time that much more exciting!

Save money with our used car deals in N Charlotte!

We have more to offer than just our new Toyota deals – you can also take advantage of our used car deals in N Charlotte! You can get some of our most popular used Toyota for a low price and even find a wide selection of cheap cars for less than $10,000! Some of these used car deals include:

Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE (STK #P3683) for just $15,988*

Used 2007 Toyota Yaris (STK #5180126A) for just $6,988*

Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE (STK #P3652) for just $13,988*

Used 2006 Toyota Tundra (STK #5820008A) for just $9,988*

If you're ready to save money on your new ride, head to Toyota of N Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can also check out our new Toyota and used car deals on our website and give our Internet Sales Team a call at (888) 883-3797 for more information or to schedule a test drive!

**New 2015 Camry LE (2532) (Stock #5250115) “Advertised lease” for $199/mo. for 36 mos. Excludes tax, tag, registration, title and includes “dealer fee (*service & handling fee $598.50) $0 cap cost reduction. Total due at delivery $0. Option to purchase at lease end $15,670.78. Excess mileage of 18c per mile over 12,000 miles/yr. Total lease payments of $7,254. $0 security deposit, $350 disposition fee at lease end. (Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F., min. 720 beacon score.

**New 2015 Corolla L, Man. Tran. (1831) (Stock #5180152) “Advertised lease” for $169/mo. for 36 mos. Excludes tax, tag, registration, title and includes “dealer fee (*service & handling fee $598.50) $0 cap cost reduction. Total due at delivery $0. Option to purchase at lease end $12,070. Excess mileage of 18c per mile over 12,000 miles/yr. Total lease payments of $6,292.68. $0 security deposit, $350 disposition fee at lease end. (Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F., min. 720 beacon score.

**New 2015 Rav4 LE (4430) (Stock #5440068) “Advertised lease” for $249/mo. for 36 mos. Excludes tax, tag, registration, title and includes “dealer fee (*service & handling fee $598.50) $0 cap cost reduction. Total due at delivery $0. Option to purchase at lease end $17,317. Excess mileage of 18c per mile over 12,000 miles/yr. Total lease payments of $9,137. $0 security deposit, $350 disposition fee at lease end. (Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F., min. 720 beacon score.

*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title and $598.50 Dealer Fee. (*Administrative fee of $598.50), *in order to provide the highest quality service to our customers, this dealership charges and administrative fee in the amount of $598.50 in connection with the advertised sale or lease of a motor vehicle. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Limited non-factory warranty - see dealer for details. Prices good through March 2, 2015.

*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title, and includes *Dealer Fee (*service & handling fee of $598.50), this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Customer elect special APR program or S.E.T. cash back when available. Advertised price not applicable on lease vehicles. Guaranteed loan on a Pre-owned vehicle, subject to C.A.C. requirements. Down payments and APRs will vary. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through March 2, 2015.