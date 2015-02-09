Get your car ready for spring with car maintenance!

We know that we’re still in the beginning of February and deep into winter, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t start prepping ourselves for beautiful spring weather! Sure, the official start of spring isn’t until a month and a half, but prepping yourself with knowledge on how to take care of your car during this season is pretty smart!



Charlotte car maintenance is extremely important when it comes to changing seasons. Think about it – would you treat your car the same in the winter as in summer? Since your car has different needs each season, you have to make sure you adjust your car maintenance rituals. What are some things you should do for spring car maintenance in Charlotte?



Taking care of your car should be a year-round thing. This is because weather is constantly changing, so you have to tailor your auto service to what’s going on with the weather. You wouldn’t necessarily put tire chains on your car tires in the spring, nor would you expect to use your heater in the summer. Let’s take a look at our spring car maintenance in Charlotte tips!

Check your car tires: Our Charlotte Toyota service center recommends that you first check the amount of tread your car tires have left. If your tires are too worn and you feel like your car is slipping all over the road, you’re better off changing all of your car tires. The reason you have to do this in time for spring is because this specific season is one of the rainiest ones! Rain makes the road wet and if you’re lacking tread, you can slip and slide all over the road.

Get an oil change: Getting an oil change in Charlotte is smart in every single season. This car maintenance is what keeps your engine running smoothly. If you haven’t had one in a while, it probably means that the oil is full of dirt and debris. All of that gunk will just ruin your engine. Greet spring with a clean engine and oil change!

Check your brakes: If you’re in need of a Charlotte brake repair, it’s best to get it before spring. Like we mentioned, spring brings on wet weather. In order to get proper traction on the wet road, you need tires with tread and properly working brakes. They need to work together in order for you to stay safe on the road!



Don’t delay taking care of your ride this spring with car maintenance. You don’t have to sacrifice your ride’s well-being when you have our knowledgeable auto service techs on your side! Spring should be considered a time for renewal and you should definitely give your ride a bit more life when you bring it in for auto service!

