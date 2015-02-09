Where was Nicole Holder? Snowmobiling in Colorado, then off to New York City

Where in the world is Nicole Holder?

It's the question that has rankled district attorney Andrew Murray since November. Law enforcement interviewed relatives, talked to her former employer and even conducted surveillance of what they believed to be her new residence.

Holder, the alleged victim in the now-dismissed case against Panthers defensive end Greg Hardy, left a trail on Facebook that showed she was traveling around the country throughout December. She was snowmobiling in Vail, Colo., then photographed in New York City's Grand Central Station.

“For the past several months, the alleged victim, Nicole Holder, has made herself completely unavailable to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office for the purpose of preparing for trial,” a statement by the district attorney's office says.

Prosecutors said they couldn't find Holder to serve a subpoena to appear in court Monday. Because of her absence, and because her statement from the night of the alleged assault in May conflicted with her statements in court in July, prosecutors decided they didn't have enough to proceed with a jury trial.

After the July 15 trial, Holder continued to work at Suite, an uptown nightclub, as a cocktail waitress until at least August.

At some point in November, the DA's office lost contact with Holder, they said. They went to her last known address as well as what they believed was her new residence. They talked to family members and her employer and reached out to her civil attorney, Daniel Zamora, who refused to help prosecutors locate her, according to the DA.

“The District Attorney's office has collaborated with numerous law enforcement agencies around the State and taken extraordinary measures to locate Ms. Holder and serve her with a subpoena to appear for court,” the statement read.

Holder had apparently been living in or around Wilmington before Thanksgiving, according to her Facebook account. Then she returned home to Mooresville.

“Back in Mooresville for the holidays what's up this week Lkn ??,” she posted in a reference to Lake Norman.

On Dec. 8, Holder dined at Sam's No. 3 Diner in Colorado. Later in the day she posted pictures with a friend snowmobiling around Vail, Colo.

She shopped at Lenox Mall in Atlanta on Dec. 22, according to Facebook. The next day she was in New York City. There, she stopped in Grand Central Station and posed for a picture dressed up in a gray dress with gold accents and black heels.

The DA's office said Monday it has “reliable information” that Holder reached a civil settlement with Hardy that was directly related to what happened inside Hardy's condo on May 13.

Hardy nor his attorney, Chris Fialko, would comment about the case or the settlement.