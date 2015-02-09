Iredell Co. man arrested for 'elaborate' marijuana growing operation

A Mooresville man was arrested after investigators say they found an "elaborate" marijuana growing operation behind his home.

Investigators issued a search warrant at the home of 60-year-old Robert Fleak after Troutman police received several tips. In an outbuilding behind Fleak's home on Mount Ulla Highway, investigators found and seized 68 marijuana plants and numerous items used in the grow operation. Police say the plants totaled to a street value of $102,000.

Fleak is charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a building for use, storage, or sale of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fleak was taken to the Iredell County Jail and given a $100,000 bond.

