WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Improving NASCAR Hall of Fame Attendance – Your Take

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Our recent editorial asking viewers what might convince you to visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame brought out a number of excellent ideas.

A common theme was that ticket prices are too high.

So drop the admission from $19.95 to $15 or even $10 for adults.

You'd make it back up in volume.

Similarly, offer a discounted annual pass for local residents.

They'd come back with family, friends and business associates.

Or create ticket packages with the Panthers, Hornets, Knights, Checkers, and other museums.

Many thought NASCAR should be more involved with its own Hall of Fame…

They should encourage – or even pay – drivers, owners, and NASCAR legends to make more personal appearances at the Hall.

Have Fan Appreciation Weekends, “meet & greets,” raffles and drawings.

Offer unique merchandise giveaways with the price of admission.

Since the Hall of Fame is not likely to move out to the Speedway, make sure shuttle buses and light rail can bring race fans into town.

Maybe even create special “party buses” during race weeks.

Make sure the Hall of Fame is continually evolving, offering new exhibits and interactive opportunities.

Thanks to all of you who've given this some thought and written into us.

We'll pass your ideas along to the Hall.

We hope they'll take advantage of your suggestions.