Winter Flight 8K: beautiful skies while the Kenyan flies

Eliud Ngitech runs away from the field at the 1.5 mile mark during the Novant Health Winter Flight 8K

The weather certainly did cooperate for the 32nd annual Novant Health Winter Flight 8K, but the bigger headline may have been the performance of Kenyan runner Eliud Ngetich. The only thing faster that Ngetich was the Salisbury Police patrol car driven by Rita Rule that led the field through the 4.97 mile course that started and ended at Catawba College.

Ngetich not only won the men's division, but he broke the record that had stood for 27 years. Hans Koeleman set the record of 23 minutes, 35 seconds in 1988, Ngetich ran it in 23:06.

According to David Freeze of Salisbury-Rowan Runners, Ngitech is one of 17 siblings from Eldoret, Kenya. In his native land, Ngitech and his brothers chased wild animals for the family to eat. running down antelopes and other animals.

Freezes said one of the most impressive runners in the field was an 88 year old World War II Navy veteran named Byron Logan. Logan is from Hickory.