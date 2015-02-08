Firefighters tackle brush fires on Sunday

Public service agencies had been warning that Saturday and Sunday brought an increased risk of fire damage due to the high winds, and those predictions came true.

On Sunday, the Ellis Volunteer Fire Department, Spencer Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, and Salisbury Fire Department, worked quickly to extinguish a brush fire at 704 Hawkinstown Road. The fire burned the ground near a structure, but firefighters were able to bring it under control before any further damage was done.

Another grass fire was reported Sunday afternoon on Twin Chapel Drive, and another brush and grass fire was reported just after noon in China Grove on Goldfish Road.

Several other brush fires were reported in other counties in the WBTV viewing area on Sunday afternoon.