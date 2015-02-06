Greg Hardy's domestic violence trial to begin Monday

Carolina Panthers' Greg Hardy will have his second day in court Monday, months after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend inside his uptown Charlotte condo.

Hardy will be in court again for the same charges, but this time he's asked to have a jury make the judgement.

The Panthers' one-time Pro Bowl defensive end is appealing his July 2014 conviction for assaulting former girlfriend, Nicole Holder. The appeal will be heard in Superior Court starting Monday.

In July, District Court Judge Rebecca Thorne Tin found Hardy guilty during a one-day bench trial. In North Carolina, defendants convicted in District Court have a right to a jury trial in Superior Court.

During Hardy's first trial, Nicole Holder took the stand, saying he attacked her multiple times, threw her on a stash of guns and threatened to kill her. Holder previously told investigators that Hardy dragged her across the floor into the bedroom, where he choked her with both hands.

Hardy claimed he was the one attack by Holder, saying she refused to leave his apartment. In a recorded 911 call, Hardy is heard asking for help to remove her from his home.

WEB EXTRA: Listen to the 911 calls from that night

"My friend brought a girl home. She won't get out. We're trying to get her out of my house," he told operators. "She keeps running back in every time. My neighbor outside just witnessed everything."

"She's trying to hit me with her heel. She's trying to hit me with a shoe."

"She's refusing to leave, she told me to break her arm when I asked her to leave," Hardy said. "What should I do? Should I leave? What should I do? She's like, she's very crazy."

In a separate 911 call, a neighbor that lives below Hardy called in after a woman came to his door.

"He is beating her [expletive] right the [expletive] now. So get here now," she urged. "I was in the apartment, he's beating her [expletive]."

After the 12-hour trial, Judge Tin ruled that Hardy attacked Holder and found him guilty of assault and communicating threats.

WEB EXTRA: Judge rules Panthers' star Greg Hardy guilty of abusing ex-girlfriend

The 26-year-old was suspended from the Carolina Panthers for all but one game in 2014. In September, the team announced that Hardy would take a voluntary leave of absence with pay until his legal proceedings were resolved.

Hardy was placed on the NFL's Exempt/Commissioner's Permission List, which is a special player status available to teams only in unusual circumstances.

According to the NFL Player Personnel Policy Manual, the list "includes those players who have been declared by the Commissioner to be temporarily exempt from counting within the Active List limit. Only the Commissioner has the authority to place a player on the Exempt List; clubs have no such authority, and no exemption, regardless of circumstances, is automatic."

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman didn't go into great detail regarding the long-term future of Hardy in a January news conference.

"It was an incredibly difficult situation to handle. No one in this room is trained to handle that,” Gettleman told reporters. “Until Greg Hardy's situation changes, there is nothing to talk about. It is all hypothetical.”

During the 2014 season, the Panthers continued to pay Hardy $13.1 million.

Hardy's appeal was expected to be heard in November, but the trial was later postponed until 2015.

Since the trial, the District Attorney's office has not talked about the case saying they "cannot offer any further comment at this time as prosecutors must abide by the North Carolina State Bar's Rules of Professional Conduct." This rule prohibits prosecutors from discussing details of a pending case.

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.