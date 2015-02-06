Catawba College RA's left seeing red, but it's for a good cause

If you think you're seeing a lot of folks wearing red today, it's not an accident. Friday is National Wear Red Day.It's designed to draw attention to heart disease and its impact on women. One in three women die of heart disease or stroke each year, according to the American Heart Association.

"Go Red For Women advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health," according to a press release. "The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to ban together and collectively wipe out heart disease and stroke. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart healthy life."

There was a lot of red and support being shown on the campus of Catawba College in Salisbury. In the picture included with the story, members of the school's Residence Life Association posed in their red outfits that were worn on campus Friday.

