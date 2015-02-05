State releases performance scores, Dr, Moody "not pleased," pledges action

The performance scores released from the state on Thursday were disappointing for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody is not pleased.

The individual grades for schools in the Rowan-Salisbury system were between B's and F's. In the Kannapolis City school district the grades ranged between C and D.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools earning B's include Bostian Elementary, Carson High, East Rowan High, and the Rowan County Early College.

C's went to China Grove Elementary, China Grove Middle, Cleveland Elementary, Enochville Elementary, Faith Elementary, Millbridge Elementary, Morgan Elementary, Mount Ulla Elementary, Rockwell Elementary, Salisbury High, Shive Elementary, South Rowan High, West Rowan High, West Rowan Middle, and Woodleaf Elementary.

Granite Quarry Elementary, Koontz Elementary, Overton Elementary, Isenberg Elementary, Hanford Dole Elementary, Hurley Elementary, Knollwood Elementary and Landis Elementary schools, along with Corriher-Lipe Middle School, Erwin Middle, Knox Middle, North Rowan Middle and Southeast Middle and North Rowan High School all received D's.

North Rowan Elementary is the only school that received an F on the state performance grade scale.

In Kannapolis, A.L. Brown High School, Forest Park, Fred L. Wilson, Jackson Park and Shady Brook elementary schools all received a C's.

Kannapolis Intermediate, Kannapolis Middle and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools each received a D.

Rowan-Salisbury released a statement on Thursday with reaction to the performance scores:

The A through F grades are based on a few numbers for the 2013-2014 school year, with 80 percent based on how well our students did on the new state tests, and 20 percent is based on growth. “While we are not pleased with these scores released from the state, we do own them. We do not plan to spend a great deal of time looking backwards,” says Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody.

Last school year was a transitional year for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools. At the end of the school year, a new vision and mission was created and unveiled to the community with the adoption of a new three-year strategic plan. “We are looking forward, as we began this school year implementing a new way of teaching and learning as defined in our new strategic plan. These scores reflect where we were last year and not where we are today or where we plan to be tomorrow.”The new strategic plan for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools identified Literacy and Student Engagement as the focus areas. This includes the district's new 1:1 digital conversion program that has placed laptops or iPads into the hands of students in grades 3-12 during this school year. These devices are educational tools that level the field of learning, giving every student equal access to a world of knowledge.“We are focused on moving ahead,” says Dr. Moody. “You cannot move forward at 110 miles an hour, if you are looking in your rear view mirror. I encourage everyone to follow us on Twitter and social media to see what we are accomplishing.” Dr. Moody also invites the community to attend the weekly school visits that are held each Wednesday with student-lead tours of the schools in the district. A schedule of visits is provided on the district's website.The district encourages parents to contact the principals at their child's school should they have any questions or concerns.Rowan-Salisbury Schools will use the data provided in the School Performance Grades report to monitor growth, evaluate best practices, while increasing support for teachers and classrooms.More information and accountability data may be obtained from the NC DPI website at: http://www.ncpublicschools.org/

