Oak Park Retirement residents get the ride of a lifetime

A group of senior adults, many in their 80's, got the ride, or flight, of a lifetime Thursday over Salisbury. More than a dozen residents of the Oak Park Retirement Community signed up for rides over the city in a helicopter.



Several said they had never flown in a helicopter before and that it was an item on their bucket list.



Donna Yale and Dottie Coby are both in their late 80's.



“I loved it, loved it. It was a little rough, but I loved it," Yale told WBTV just moments after stepping out of the helicopter. "We were over the hospital, the railyard and could see the train station in Spencer, we got quite a little view."



“Ahhhhh, absolutely fantastic, fist time I've been in a helicopter, I've been in small planes before but nothing like this," Coby added.



This was part of fitness challenge built around transportation through the decades and the helicopter represented the 1930's.