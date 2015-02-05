Former McDonalds manager accused of stealing thousands in bank deposits

A former day shift McDonalds for a Salisbury McDonalds restaurant is charged with stealing thousands in cash by keeping the restaurant's bank deposits.

Salisbury Police say Erin Lynn Upright, 36, of S. Ellis St., was working at the restaurant located in the 700 block of E. Innes in November when she allegedly kept an $1800 deposit that was meant to go to the bank. According to the police report, Upright used the money for herself, but then worked out an arrangement to repay the company.

After paying back approximately $865 of the $1800, Upright allegedly took $3796 that was again intended to go to the bank.

At some point Upright quit working at the restaurant, saying that she was being accused of stealing but that there was no proof. Upright was charged with two counts of larceny by an employee and jailed under $15,000 bond.

