Two charged in Kannapolis for Waffle House shooting in January

Two people have now been charged for a shooting at the Waffle House on S. Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

According to the release, members of the Kannapolis Police Department arrested Charles Mann III and Autumn Danielle Ferby on Tuesday for their role in the crime that occurred on January 17.



This shooting happened during the early morning hours at the Waffle House that is located at 1100 South Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis. Mann III was charged with Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property (Felony) and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Ferby was charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact.



The business was occupied by several people at the time of the shooting and one of the bullets struck a patron, but did not cause serious injury.



Kannapolis Police investigators also offered thanks the Concord Police Department for their assistance with the arrest of these individuals.





