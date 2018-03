The Charlotte 49ers 2015 class is special indeed! It's the first year the niners will compete in the Football Bowl Division as a Conference USA member.



Mooresville's Akease Rankin one of six student-athletes from the Charlotte area that will wear green and white this season.

He is joined by other locals; Alex Barrow (Butler H.S.), Michael Holmes (Victory Christian H.S.), Nafees Lyon (Mallard Creek H.S.), Randy Suydam (Mallard Creek H.S), and Nate Mullen (Hickory Ridge H.S.).