Missing elderly man found safe in Yadkinville

An 85-year-old Lincoln County man who was reported missing on Tuesday, was found safe overnight in Yadkinville.

A family member reported Fulton Walton Byrum, "Dub," missing around 11 p.m. from a home on Cedar Brook Court in Stanley. Officials were told Byrum was on his way to play bluegrass music at a friend's house on Lake Wylie Road, but he never showed up.

Yadkinville police say they found Byrum on Thursday, sitting in his car on the side of the road with his flashers on.

Byrum, whose family says is in good health, called his family around 8:30 p.m. and said he was lost. The call pinged off a tower in the 14000 block of West Shopton Road.

"Our detectives were able to follow Mr. Byrum around central North Carolina Thursday as he made purchases of gasoline along the way. We were able to send out alerts to Sheriffs and Police Departments close to where his last known location was," said detective Tim Johnson.

Family members picked Byrum up on Thursday and the silver alert for Byrum was canceled at 12:12 a.m. Friday. His granddaughter said prayers work.

