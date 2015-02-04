Masked man nabbed by police dog and officers after running from woman's house

The nose of Salisbury Police K-9 Xero wasn't fooled. The dog followed a trail left by a man who had stolen items from a woman's home, and police say that trail ended right where Jason Paul Elliot stood.

Police say a woman living at a home on Terrace Drive came home Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 pm and discovered a man wearing a black mask running out of her house carrying a backpack and another bag. The woman chased the man for a short distance and then stopped to call police.

Officers arrived within minutes and set up a perimeter around the area. Officers, including Xero, began following the track. A few minutes later, police say the man appeared, followed by Xero.

Police say the bags dropped by the man were filled with items from the woman's home, and possibly from other locations. Officers recovered two handguns, a 9 mm and .22, along with dozens of video games and jewelry allegedly taken from the Terrace Drive home.

Elliott, 37, of 9115 Stokes Ferry Road, was jailed under $10,000 bond.

