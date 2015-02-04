Five more drivers report damage to cars from Red Road rock throwers

Five more drivers have contacted the Rowan Sheriff's Office to say that their vehicles were damaged by rocks thrown while they were driving on Red Road in eastern Rowan County.

Last week the Rowan Sheriff's office arrested two 14 year old boys and charged them with twelve counts each of injury to personal property.

Once word of the arrest made the news, more victims came forward to report damage.

On Monday, the sheriff's office took reports from five more people.

A Pine Circle woman reported $500 damage to the windshield, and $400 damage to the hood of her Nissan Quest, a Cornelius Road woman reported nearly $800 damage to the driver's side door of her vehicle, a man who lives on Four Sons Drive in Salisbury reported $300 damage to the rear quarter panel of his Chevrolet Lumina, a Rockwell Road man reported $4000 damage to his Toyota van after it was hit by several rocks, and a Huntington Road woman reported $1000 worth of damage to her Ford Expedition.

Going by the reports submitted, there have been at least seventeen vehicles, including a deputy's patrol car, that were damaged over the last few weeks.