Drug investigation nets sixth arrest

A sixth person has been charged in an ongoing drug investigation being carried out by several local agencies and headed by the Rowan Sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, Brenda Kay Clark, 38, of the 700 block of China Grove Highway in Rockwell was arrested while she was at a home in the 200 block of Crescent Heights Drive in Salisbury.

Investigators say Clark was caught in an undercover operation selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer on September 12 of last year.

Clark was charged with one count of cocaine possession with the intent to sell and deliver, one count of selling cocaine, one count of cocaine delivery, and one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine.

Bond was set at $20,000.

