Local Government Commission approves loan for RSS Central Office

The last hurdle appears to have been crossed that would now allow for construction to begin on the new central office for the Rowan-Salisbury School System.On Tuesday, the Local Government Commission approved the loan application submitted by the county for $6.5 million to build the new building on North Main Street.

"It gives the county the go ahead to secure financing and begin construction," Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds told WBTV.

The total construction budget for the project is nearly $8 million. Along with the loan, the budget will get $500,000 cash and $150,000 of in kind services from the City Of Salisbury, $875,000 from the Robertson Foundation, and $150,000 from local resident Fred Stanback.

The school system administration, working under various superintendents, school board members, and county commissioners has been trying for nearly thirty years to build a new central office that it says will consolidate the operations of the system and allow it to move out the facility on N. Long Street in East Spencer.