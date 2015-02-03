WBTV Speak Out Editorial: A Longstanding Wrong Made Right

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

A phrase we've heard a lot recently is “getting it right.”

Well, it took about 54 years, but a court in South Carolina has finally gotten the case of the “Friendship Nine” “right.”

A year after protestors made a bold statement at a Woolworth's in Greensboro,

students from Friendship College in Rock Hill took an equally courageous stand.

In a McCrory's department store, they sat at a “whites-only” lunch counter and ordered something to eat.

The students were arrested for trespassing and hauled off to court.

Now rather than burden others with paying their $100 fines, they chose to accept 30 days in jail.





It was idea that came to be known as “Jail, No Bail.”

It sharpened the focus on their cause and served as a template for other civil rights protestors going forward.

Well last month, South Carolina Circuit Judge John C. Hayes III ruled, in essence, that the Friendship Nine would not have been convicted of any crime if they'd only had a different color skin.

In overturning their convictions and clearing their names, Judge Hayes stated that

“We cannot rewrite history, but we can right history.

Now…is the time and opportunity to do so.”

Well it took 54 years, but as a society, we finally got it right.