Man charged for sexual relationship with 15 year old girl

Investigators in Rowan County say the mother of a 15 year old girl discovered that her daughter was in a sexual relationship with her 23 year old boyfriend, so she contacted the sheriff's office.

Joey Childress, 23, was charged with statutory rape and jailed under $25,000 bond.

According to the report, the mother noticed "questionable behavior" from her daughter and discovered the relationship. The alleged sexual activity occurred between December 3 and December 6.

The mother reported the alleged incident on January 22. Childress was charged and jailed on January 31.