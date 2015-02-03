Salisbury man dies following Sunday night crash

A man is dead after colliding with a car in Salisbury on Sunday night.

Jeffrey Mauldin, 51, was seriously injured in an accident on Jake Alexander Boulevard near Old Concord Road. Mauldin was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died Monday.

Mauldin's fiance posted a message to Mauldin's Facebook page on Sunday night asking friends and family members to pray for Jeffrey.

"Jeff had an accident on his scooter yesterday around 6:45 pm and is in Baptist Hospital with injuries he cannot recover from," the post stated. "Please pray for me and his family for comfort and that God will take his soul to Heaven."

Police say Mauldin was changing lanes and struck another car.

