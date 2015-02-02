Officer Randall Kerrick filed assault complaint the night Jonathan Ferrell died

Nearly a year and a half after a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officer shot an unarmed man ten times, a new piece of evidence has surfaced through the courts. Officer Randall Kerrick filed a simple assault report the night police say he killed Jonathan Ferrell.

The report says Kerrick had "apparent minor injuries" and that "the suspect assaulted him by unknown means."

Ferrell was driving down Reedy Creek Road in September of 2013, when he veered off the road and hit several trees. He was seeking help at a nearby home when that neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious person.

Police say that's when Ferrell encountered Kerrick and two other officers who were responding to the call.

Part of the exchange is captured on dash cam video, which the public has never seen. The shooting sparked debate in the community when it comes to police interactions with young black men.

The simple assault report is one of three documents Kerrick's defense attorneys have asked the City of Charlotte attorney to hand over by subpoena.

The city has responded by saying, legally, it's not up to the city to release that information and that Kerrick's attorneys should request the documents from the State Attorney General's Office.

A Special Deputy Attorney General has been assigned to prosecute Kerrick for voluntary manslaughter.

The police report indicates the potential for a self-defense strategy in court.

