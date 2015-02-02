Arrest made in CVS robberies in Salisbury and Rockwell

An arrest has been made in the case of two armed robberies of CVS drug stores in Rowan County, according to police.

Bobby Ray Cabe, Jr, of Thomasville, was charged over the weekend. Cabe faces charges in Winston-Salem, as well as Salisbury and Rockwell.

On January 9 at 8:00pm, the CVS Pharmacy at 1702 E Innes St was robbed. Police say a white man around 6 foot tall with a thin build, and wearing a black hat and camouflage jacket, and carrying a silver revolver, came into the store and walked behind the pharmacy counter.

The man pointed his gun at the pharmacist and had the other pharmacy workers lay on the floor.