Arrest made in CVS robberies in Salisbury and Rockwell

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the case of two armed robberies of CVS drug stores in Rowan County, according to police.

Bobby Ray Cabe, Jr, of Thomasville, was charged over the weekend.  Cabe faces charges in Winston-Salem, as well as Salisbury and Rockwell.

On January 9 at 8:00pm, the CVS  Pharmacy at 1702 E Innes St was robbed. Police say a white man around 6 foot tall with a thin build, and wearing a black hat and camouflage jacket, and carrying a silver revolver, came into the store and walked behind the pharmacy counter. 

The man pointed his gun at the pharmacist and had the other pharmacy workers lay on the floor. 

He had the pharmacist to open the two safes and told the pharmacist what to take out of the safes and put in a bag.  An undisclosed amount of prescription medication was taken. The suspect then left the store on foot traveling towards Newsome Rd.

Based on the description of the suspect and what was taken from the pharmacy it appears that the suspect is the same one that robbed the CVS in Rockwell on 12/18/14.

According to police, Cabe was caught after robbing a Walgreen's in Winston-Salem.  Cabe and another man are accused of jumping the counter and taking pills.

Cabe is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under no bond, charged with breaking and entering, larceny, robbery, parole violation, possession of a weapon by a felon, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, two counts of kidnapping, fraudulently obtaining property, resisting arrest, failure to appear, speeding to elude arrest, and vandalism to real property.
