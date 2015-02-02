Is the Toyota Corolla or the Toyota Camry right for you?

Finding a car that you like at our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte is easy, as we have some great options to choose from. The hard part is picking the best one for you! When buying a new ride, you want to be sure you’re picking the option that fits your needs. Two vehicles you may have a hard time choosing between are the 2015 Toyota Camry and the Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte. These two Toyota cars have a lot in common, as they’re both sedans, but they’re geared toward two very different audiences.

2015 Toyota Camry in N Charlotte is a family-friendly ride!

If you want an all-around versatile ride, the 2015 Toyota Camry near Charlotte is the perfect ride for you! This new Toyota has a little bit of everything to offer drivers, including space, sophistication, power, and technology! It’s also affordable with a starting MSRP of just $22,970! Here are some reasons why you might pick the N Charlotte Toyota Camry:

It’s family-friendly: You don’t have to drive a minivan to have a family-friendly ride! The Toyota Camry has seating for up to five people inside and it comes with plenty of head and leg room to keep everyone comfortable! It also comes with quite a bit of cargo space (15.4 cu. ft.), so you can fit everything you need in the back!

It’s performance-driven: If you’re looking for sedan that offers exciting performance, look no further than the 2015 Toyota Camry! It gives you the option to choose from a fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine or a more powerful V6 engine. You can get exactly what you want under the hood of this new Toyota!

It’s techy: The N Charlotte Toyota Camry is packed with all of the high-tech features you want! It offers some great features that you won’t find in just any other car – even the 2015 Toyota Corolla! The Toyota Camry goes above and beyond the typical in-car technology with features like a Qi wireless charger and a HomeLink universal transceiver!

Toyota Corolla is a great option for drivers on a budget

If you’re looking for a more economical car, we suggest going with the 2015 Toyota Corolla in N Charlotte. Some of the things that make this new Toyota to enticing include:

It’s affordable: With a starting MSRP of just $16,900, this new Toyota comes with a ton of value at an affordable price. This makes it a great option for young drivers and shoppers on a budget!

It’s stylish: The N Charlotte Toyota Corolla is also extremely stylish with its sleek and sporty design! It youthful style will definitely make you stand out in a crowd!

It’s fuel efficient: Its affordable price tag isn’t the only thing that makes it economical, the Toyota Corolla is also extremely fuel efficient. It has a fuel economy rating of 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, which means you can save a ton of money on gas!

Visit us today to see both of these options at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. We’ll see you soon!

Return Home