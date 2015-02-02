New Toyota Mirai shows off on the East Coast!

Have you heard about the new Toyota Mirai, Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell vehicle? This new Toyota is set to go on sale in California later this year. However, we weren’t expecting to see it on the east coast this soon, as it made its debut at the DC Auto Show on January 22!
We’re excited to see Toyota revolutionize the automotive industry once again, like it did with hybrid cars when it released the N Charlotte Toyota Prius! What can we look forward to when the Toyota Mirai is released? We’re giving you a sneak peak!
If you’re wondering about the future of transportation, take a look at the Toyota Mirai. It’ll soon be the first new Toyota in N Charlotte with hydro fuel cell technology! It’s expected that this new Toyota will be available nationwide by 2020! What do we have to look forward to?
Once this N Charlotte Toyota hits the market, it’ll also offer brand new services it to enhance your ownership experience! This fuel cell car is adding a comprehensive, 360-degree Ownership Experience, which will offer a number of different services, including:
And more!
You may be wondering what’s the big deal when it comes to fuel cell cars. This new Toyota in N Charlotte will offer a ton of benefits for you and the environment! Here are some of the advantages of driving a fuel cell car:
Although we don’t have hydrogen fuel cells cars available at our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte just yet, you can check out our green Toyota options today! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Rd., just off I-77 on exit 23.
