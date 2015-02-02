New Toyota Mirai shows off on the East Coast!

New Toyota Mirai makes its debut on the East Coast!

Have you heard about the new Toyota Mirai, Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell vehicle? This new Toyota is set to go on sale in California later this year. However, we weren’t expecting to see it on the east coast this soon, as it made its debut at the DC Auto Show on January 22!

We’re excited to see Toyota revolutionize the automotive industry once again, like it did with hybrid cars when it released the N Charlotte Toyota Prius! What can we look forward to when the Toyota Mirai is released? We’re giving you a sneak peak!

Take a look into the future with the Toyota Mirai

If you’re wondering about the future of transportation, take a look at the Toyota Mirai. It’ll soon be the first new Toyota in N Charlotte with hydro fuel cell technology! It’s expected that this new Toyota will be available nationwide by 2020! What do we have to look forward to?

The Toyota Mirai has a futuristic image that’s both sleek and classic. Drivers are sure to stand out on the streets with its innovative style!

This new Toyota in N Charlotte will be a fuel cell car, which means it’ll run entirely on hydrogen gas and emit zero pollution!

You won’t have to worry about performance, as this fuel cell car can produce 153 horsepower and accelerate from 0-60 in 9.0 seconds!

This new Toyota has gone through rigorous testing to ensure reliability and safety! It’ll come with high-tech safety features, such as Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitor, and Drive Start Control!

Once this N Charlotte Toyota hits the market, it’ll also offer brand new services it to enhance your ownership experience! This fuel cell car is adding a comprehensive, 360-degree Ownership Experience, which will offer a number of different services, including:

Complimentary hydrogen fuel for up to 3 years

An eight/year 100,000 miles warranty on fuel cell components

A 24/7 concierge service with calls answered by fuel cell representatives

24/7 enhanced roadside assistance

Three years of complimentary safety connect

And more!

Toyota of N Charlotte explains the benefits of fuel cell cars

You may be wondering what’s the big deal when it comes to fuel cell cars. This new Toyota in N Charlotte will offer a ton of benefits for you and the environment! Here are some of the advantages of driving a fuel cell car:

You’ll never have to pay for gasoline again – it uses just hydrogen gas mixed with oxygen to produce electricity!

This new Toyota near Charlotte only emits water vapor, which means it won’t leave a carbon footprint and harm the environment.

It only takes five minutes to fill up the tank and can go up to 500 miles on a tank of hydrogen gas – this means less stops!

Although we don’t have hydrogen fuel cells cars available at our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte just yet, you can check out our green Toyota options today! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Rd., just off I-77 on exit 23.

