Tips on how to replace your car air filter

Taking care of your ride helps you extend its life, but we can understand that some Charlotte car maintenance can be complicated. You should know, however, that you can always trust our Toyota service center in Charlotte to help you with complicated car maintenance. One easy auto service that you CAN do yourself is changing your car air filter!



If you need to change your car air filter in Charlotte, you’re in luck. Not only is this easy to do at home, it’s also incredibly affordable! We sat down with our auto service techs to find out what you need to do in order to successfully change car air filter – check out the details of this car maintenance!



Changing your car air filter is easy with our help!



If you like to tackle Charlotte car maintenance on your own, then this auto service is something that you’ll enjoy! Changing your car air filter is simple and can be done in minutes, so ignoring this car maintenance isn’t suggested. One tip: make sure that your car is cool before you start this Charlotte auto service, as you don’t want to get hurt. What’s the process for a filter change?

Open the hood and look for the filter housing: The car air filter is usually enclosed in a plastic housing near the engine. It usually has a big air intake hose connected to it. One easy to find it is to find a plastic box, as it’s the only plastic box near the engine.

Open the box: Using a butter knife, a screwdriver, or an old rag, open the box. The knife will help you open clamps and the screwdriver will help you unscrew any screws. Be careful to not let any dirt enter the filter housing.

Remove the old filter: The old filter should come out effortlessly. Once the old filter is out, make sure you clean the inside of the box, as you want the new car air filter to be placed in a clean area! When performing this car maintenance, check the interior and exterior of the box. This would be a good time to know if you need to replace any car part!

Replace the filter: Just like the old filter was taken out, the new filter is place d in. After it’s in, close the housing and you’re done with the Charlotte car maintenance!



Why should you get this Charlotte Toyota service?



No auto service should be put off, but this one should really be done ASAP! Did you know that not changing your car air filter can lead you to having decreased fuel efficiency, poor performance, and decreased engine life? As you can see, it’s very important to get this Toyota service in Charlotte!

If you’re not the DIY-type, that’s no problem! Our Toyota service techs will help you get your ride in tip-top shape in no time at all!

