Report: Man now charged in October crash that killed three women on Jake Alexander Blvd

A Salisbury man has now been charged for his role in a traffic accident that killed three women on Jake Alexander Boulevard in October.



According to the Salisbury Post, Brian Keith Hall, 32, of Eastwood Drive, turned himself in on Saturday to face three charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.



Hall was charged and then released on $3000 bond.



The accident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on October 21 at the intersection of Jake Alexander Blvd. and Ivy St., according to police.



Officials say NC residents, 93-year-old Hattie Smith McCulloh of Advance and 57-year-old Vivian Tutterow of Mocksville, were killed in the crash. Vivian Leona McCulloh, 82, died at the hospital a week later.



The women were in the back seat of a burgundy Honda Accord driven by 61-year-old Pamela McCulloh of Greensboro. A white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Hall was also involved in the accident.



Lt. Andy Efird of the Salisbury Police Department said the two drivers were able to stand and walk after the accident.



According to Salisbury police, the Honda was stopped on South Jake Alexander Boulevard facing Faith Road when the Chevrolet hit the Honda from behind. The Honda had four people inside. Hall was the only one inside the truck.



The rear of the Honda was crushed and the Chevy had heavy damage to the front end.



According to the report, Hall did not decrease speed to avoid the accident.