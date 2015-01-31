Police: Speed and alcohol factors in four-vehicle west Charlotte crash

Charlotte Police say speed and alcohol use were factors in a Saturday morning West Charlotte crash that involved four vehicles and sent three people to the hospital.

According to CMPD, the crash happened around 1:30 Saturday morning at the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and I-85, blocking traffic for several hours.

The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was reportedly speeding northbound on Brookshire Freeway when the car did not stop at a red light at the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and I-85. According to police, the Crown Victoria hit the left side of a Ford Freestar van that was turning left onto Brookshire Boulevard from the southbound ramp of 1-85.

After impact, the Crown Victoria hit the front end of a Toyota Camry that was making a left turn onto Brookshire Boulevard from the northbound I-85 ramp, according to reports. Then the Camry was pushed into the side of a Cadillac that was also turning left onto Brookshire Boulevard from the northbound I-85 ramp.

The driver of the Crown Victoria was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition. The drivers of the Freestar van and Camry were taken to CMC-Main for minor injuries, according to CMPD.

WBTV crews on scene said it looked like one of the vehicles looked to be destroyed, possibly by fire.

