Government seeks to delay sentencing of Casey Parsons

Prosecutors want to delay the sentencing of Casey Parsons so that it would take place on the same day as sentencing for her husband, Sandy Parsons, in federal court in Winston-Salem.Casey and Sandy Parsons are the adoptive parents of missing Rowan County teenager Erica Lynn Parsons. Erica Parsons was reported missing in late July of 2013 by her adoptive brother, but had not actually been seen for more than a year before the report was filed.Despite an extensive investigation by the Rowan Sheriff's Office, the SBI, and the FBI, no trace of Erica Parsons, dead or alive, has ever been found. Investigators have collected evidence from the Parsons former home on Miller Chapel Road, as well as property owned by other family members.Nationally, Nancy Grace and the Dr. Phil Show even took an interest in the case. Sandy and Casey appeared on the Dr. Phil show, but abruptly left after Sandy appeared to fail a lie detector test given by someone associated with the show. Casey refused to take the test.Casey and Sandy Parsons maintain that they delivered Erica to a grandmother named "Nan" who lived in the Asheville area. Local law enforcement and the FBI have repeatedly said that Casey and Sandy Parsons are lying about what happened to Erica and that Nan does not exist.Sandy and Casey Parsons are both facing federal prison time for defrauding the government by continuing to accept federal adoption assistance money long after Erica Parsons was gone from the family home.In November, Sandy Parsons was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine; one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory sentence of two years, consecutive to any other sentence, and a $250,000 fine; one count of false statement to a government agency, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $250,000 fine; twenty counts of theft of government funds which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine; and twenty counts of mail fraud which carries a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison and a $250,000 fine.Sandy will be sentenced on February 18.Casey Parsons, 39, pleaded guilty to 16 similar federal charges Oct. 1. She had been scheduled to be sentenced February 10 in Winston-Salem, but now prosecutors want to have Casey and Sandy sentenced on the same day.

"In support of this motion, the government states that it intends to call the same witnesses who will testify to the same issues, in general, as to both defendants," the motion states. "Two of the witnesses are from outside of North Carolina. The government contends that common sentencing date would be in the interest of judicial efficiency, as it would allow the witnesses to testify at a single hearing, and allow for their cross-examination by each of the defendants' Case 1:14-cr-00289-TDS Document 44 Filed 01/30/15 Page 1 of 32 attorneys at that hearing. The government has inquired of Counsel for each defendant, and they do not oppose this motion."



Anyone with information on the disappearance and whereabouts of Erica Parsons is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or the FBI Charlotte office at 704-672-6100.



A reward of $50,000 is now being offered for information.



