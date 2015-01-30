Can you identify this woman? Police say she stole $1000 worth of perfume from ULTA

Salisbury Police have released a picture of the woman they say stole $1000 worth of perfume from the ULTA Beauty store last weekend.

On the surveillance video, the woman walks into the store, goes straight to the counter and grabs twelve bottles of perfume and puts them in a large pocketbook.

The woman then turned around and walked out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.