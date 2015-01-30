Four displaced after fire destroys garage and mobile home - | WBTV Charlotte

Four displaced after fire destroys garage and mobile home

Fire destroyed a garage and trailer in the Rowan County town of Faith on Thursday afternoon just after 1:00 pm.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the two alarm fire that burned two structures at the corner of Faith Road and Leewood Drive.  Investigator Deborah Koontz Horne said that a wood stove may have sparked the fire.

The Red Cross was notified that four persons were displaced as a result of the fire. 
