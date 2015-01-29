Mt. Hope Church Road crossing next to close as part of huge rail project, more closings to follow

The railroad crossing at Mount Hope Church Road just off Highway 29 south of Salisbury will be closing on February 23, and many locals are not happy about it.When WBTV first posted a story about the closing a few days ago there were several comments from folks who were upset. Wesley Lee called it "a big time waste of money and inconvenience for the people that live in the area."The NC DOT says the closing, and several more that will follow over the next two years, are necessary so that a second rail line can be put in place beside the existing track.The $51 million project stretches from Salisbury to Kannapolis and includes improvements at some crossings, and closures at others."A second track will allow trains to pass more frequently, reducing congestion, increasing capacity and reliability, and decreasing travel time between Raleigh and Charlotte," according to NCDOT. "Additionally, the work will involve upgrading some railroad crossings and permanently closing others, extending Kimball Road from Main Street to Center Avenue, and constructing a bridge carrying the North Carolina Railroad tracks over Kimball Road. The project limits extend along U.S. 29 from Airport Road in Salisbury to 18th Street in Kannapolis.""This project is one of three that in total will add approximately 25 miles of new second track along the main line. These projects will provide an uninterrupted double track spanning 92 miles between Greensboro and Charlotte," NCDOT added.

Those crossings that either have been or will be closed include Reid Farm Road in Salisbury, Mt. Hope Church Road, Thom Street in China Grove, N. Central St and Mill Street in Landis, and 29th Street in Kannapolis.