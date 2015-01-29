Police find pot in a Mason jar, man charged

Typically, when it comes to their use in criminal activity, you may think of Mason jars being used to transport "white lighting," but a Salisbury police officer discovered such a jar being used for a different purpose on Wednesday.

Several officers were working in the area of Ludwick Avenue in Salisbury because of a recent increase in calls from that area. One officer spotted Dashon Hopkins, 20, in front of a house at 355 Ludwick Ave. The officer went to talk to Hopkins and asked to see the backpack he was carrying.

According to the report, the officer found a Mason jar containing 28 grams of marijuana. Hopkins was also carrying a set of scales.

Police say jars like that are often used because they help to hide the normally strong smell of the marijuana plant.

Hopkins was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and with having drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail on $2500 bond.