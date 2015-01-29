Tickets for popular train excursion now on sale

The N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation and the Watauga Valley Historical Society and Museum will host a journey to our nation's capital.

The Capital City Special is a 4-day/3-night scenic excursion from the Piedmont of North Carolina to Washington, D.C., aboard two vintage rail cars, the St. Augustine and the Crescent Harbor. Slated for March 12-15, this year's trip is expanded, with an extra day of sightseeing and travel.

Tickets are available by calling 704-636-2889 ext. 224 or online at www.nctrans.org

Thursday, passengers will board at the Charlotte, Salisbury, Greensboro or Cary Amtrak stations.

Following a picturesque journey by rail, our travelers will arrive in Alexandria, VA, just outside of the nation's capital. After a short stop at the hotel, motorcoaches will provide transportation into historic Old Town Alexandria for dinner. Passengers will then enjoy an exciting evening of sightseeing, as they explore the national monuments by moonlight.

Friday, visitors will start the day with a morning tour of Arlington National Cemetery, followed by lunch and an afternoon tour of Mt. Vernon, home of George Washington. Dinner and shopping in Old Town Alexandria will follow, with an evening cruise along the Potomac River to see the nighttime sights.

Saturday morning features a second monument tour in the heart of D.C., followed by a late morning tour of Ford's Theatre, site of one of the nation's greatest tragedies. Visitors will then have the opportunity to explore the National Mall, with time for lunch, shopping and touring the 10 Smithsonian Museums, the National Gallery of Art or the National Archives & Records Administration. The evening will conclude with a walking tour and dinner in Georgetown.

Sunday morning, passengers will stroll through Old Town Alexandria, once home to George Washington and Robert E. Lee. Tour guides will provide entertaining stories as they share the town's rich history. Passengers will travel to the Alexandria Amtrak Station later in the morning for the return trip home.

Tickets include the round trip ride to Alexandria, motorcoach transportation, hotel accommodations, monument tours, Arlington National Cemetery, Ford's Theatre, the Smithsonian Museums, Mt. Vernon, and Old Town Alexandria, as well as the Potomac River cruise.

There are two choices for seating options. Deluxe Coach Class features comfortable coach-configuration seating aboard the St. Augustine passenger car at a cost of $760 per person for double occupancy or $900 per person for single occupancy. Lounge seating is available aboard the Crescent Harbor Lounge Car with passengers enjoying a relaxed atmosphere, seated in the front lounge area or private compartments as space allows. Lounge Class seating is $910 per person for double occupancy and $1050 per person for single occupancy. Both classes feature comfort seating, access to the Amtrak cafe car, and an optional box lunch for an additional charge.

Tickets are non-refundable. If an emergency arises and passengers are unable to attend, they are asked to contact the N.C. Transportation Museum for information on converting the ticket purchase into a charitable donation. Passengers are also welcome to gift or sell their ticket to other individuals, though prior notification is required in order to coordinate hotel reservations.

Ticket discounts are available to family-level members of the N.C. Transportation Museum at the time of purchase, by phone or online. Discounts are also available to members of the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum by calling 704-636-2889 ext. 224.

This trip is not handicap accessible. Historic and antiquated rail passenger equipment, like that used on this excursion, is exempt from ADA regulations under U.S. Code: Title 42: Section 12184. While all reasonable efforts will be made to accommodate differently-abled passengers, platforms, boarding areas, stairs, step-stools, seating, doorways, passageways, aisles and onboard restrooms may not accommodate all passengers.

The N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation and the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum reserve the right to cancel trips with full refunds if the minimum capacity requirements are not met.

About the N.C. Transportation Museum

The N.C. Transportation Museum, located in historic Spencer Shops, the former Southern Railway repair facility is located just five minutes off I-85 at Exit 79 in Spencer, N.C., and about an hour from Charlotte, Greensboro or Winston-Salem. The museum is part of the Division of Historic Sites and the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources.

About the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Cultural Resources (NCDCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's cultural resources to build the social, cultural and economic future of North Carolina. Led by former Salisbury Mayor and now Secretary Susan W. Kluttz, NCDCR's mission is to enrich lives and communities by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history and libraries in North Carolina that will spark creativity, stimulate learning, preserve the state's history and promote the creative economy. NCDCR was the first state organization in the nation to include all agencies for arts and culture under one umbrella.

Through arts efforts led by the N.C. Arts Council, the N.C. Symphony and the N.C. Museum of Art, NCDCR offers the opportunity for enriching arts education for young and old alike and spurring the economic stimulus engine for our state's communities. NCDCR's Divisions of State Archives, Historical Resources, State Historic Sites and State History Museums preserve, document and interpret North Carolina's rich cultural heritage to offer experiences of learning and reflection. NCDCR's State Library of North Carolina is the principal library of state government and builds the capacity of all libraries in our state to develop and to offer access to educational resources through traditional and online collections including genealogy and resources for the blind and physically handicapped.